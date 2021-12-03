‘We’re getting married’ – Rob Kearney and Jess Redden set to tie the knot today

Rugby star Rob Kearney and fiancée Jess Redden have been preparing for their wedding as the couple are set to walk down the aisle today.

Yesterday the happy couple shared loved up snaps as they headed off to their glamorous wedding venue together.

Taking to Instagram, 28-year-old Jess posed in the passenger seat of a car as her husband-to-be drove. Her mother was also pictured sitting in the back seat.

“We’re getting married” a caption on the picture read, with Jess telling her followers “bye for now loves.”

Upon arriving at the venue, Rob and Jess enjoyed a night of celebrations with loved ones ahead of their big day.

She wore an all white outfit consisting of a stunning backless silk dress, paired with white heels, a headband and a clutch bag by Rosie & Dott to match.

Fiancé Rob posed by her side in a black shirt and white trousers.

The wedding was originally planned for June 2021 however they moved it forward to November 2020 after Jess’s father, Brian Redden, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sadly, the 70-year-old passed away in September 2020 and did not see his daughter make it down the aisle.

The couple shelved wedding plans while they moved to Australia for six months while Rob played for Western Force, a rugby squad based in Perth.

Taking to Instagram last week, Jess paid tribute to her late father, sharing the experience to help others who are grieving.

“Although it’s the most exciting and happy day of your life I can’t help but stop the waves of panic and sadness that come.

“I just wanted to share this personal experience for any other brides in a similar position – it’s normal so don’t berate yourself – be gentle & kind to yourself no matter what you’re feeling.”

“You’ll have your man or woman to lean on and help you,” she added.

Jess plans to pay tribute to her father on her wedding day with an inclusion in both her bridal bouquet and her wedding dress.

She shared a picture of a silver locket that she plans to place among her flowers.

"[I] ordered a locket from @weddingbellsireland this morning as my florist suggested it and I thought it would be a lovely idea to have dad and I on the bouquet so he can still walk me down the aisle."

Jess also shared a snap of a blue inscription that her mother had sewn on the inside of her dress that reads: "My darling dad, forever in my heart."

“My amazing mum had this inscribed inside my dress - my something blue,” she wrote.

Rob and Jess got engaged on New Years Eve 2019 while on holiday in New York.

The romantic proposal saw the 35-year-old getting down on one knee amid the hustle and bustle of Times Square.

He popped the question with an oval sapphire ring adorned with diamonds.

The couple have been dating since 2013, since Jess was a pharmacy student at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.