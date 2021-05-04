‘We’re better being friends’ – Maura Higgins announces split from boyfriend Chris Taylor 

Love Island star Maura Higgins has announced her breakup from boyfriend Chris Taylor, and says they are “better friends”.

Revealing the news on Instagram, she confirmed the “joint decision” to end the relationship.

The pair met while filming the TV show Love Island in 2019. After leaving the show as friends, the couple announced their romance before Christmas.

On Instagram, the model said: “It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.

“There is no wrong doing on either side… We still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

Maura continued to say that she had no regrets and the pair are simply better friends.

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends”, she said.

Ms Higgins said: “Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth.

“I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest support. Thank you for all the love and support”, she said.

Chris also addressed the break up on his Instagram asking people to “take any speculation with a metric tonne of salt”.

He said the pair are “very sad” to announce they have parted ways and that they are still on “very good term” and it was a “mutual decision”.