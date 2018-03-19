'Welcome to the world' - Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah welcome their second child
The actor’s son was born on March 10
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed a baby boy.
The couple announced in The Times that their son Luke Richard Bagshawe arrived on March 10.
The post said: “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.”
The pair welcomed their daughter Iris in 2016.
The Theory Of Everything star Redmayne, 36, married long-term girlfriend Bagshawe in December 2014.
They confirmed in November that they were expecting a second baby.
Press Association
