Style Celebrity News

Monday 19 March 2018

'Welcome to the world' - Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah welcome their second child

The actor’s son was born on March 10

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
British actor Eddie Redmayne (R) poses with his wife Hannah Bagshawe (L) on the carpet arriving to attend the world premiere of the film Early Man in London on January 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMENTOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Julia Hunt

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple announced in The Times that their son Luke Richard Bagshawe arrived on March 10.

The post said: “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.”

The pair welcomed their daughter Iris in 2016.

Hannah Bagshaw and Eddie Redmayne attend the 'Early Man' World Premiere held at BFI IMAX on January 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Hannah Bagshaw and Eddie Redmayne attend the 'Early Man' World Premiere held at BFI IMAX on January 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The Theory Of Everything star Redmayne, 36, married long-term girlfriend Bagshawe in December 2014.

They confirmed in November that they were expecting a second baby.

Press Association

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section