'Welcome to the world' - Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah welcome their second child

Independent.ie

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed a baby boy.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/welcome-to-the-world-eddie-redmayne-and-wife-hannah-welcome-their-second-child-36719458.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article35444579.ece/b1d43/AUTOCROP/h342/SHOWBIZ%20%20165.jpg