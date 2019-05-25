Style Celebrity News

Saturday 25 May 2019

'Welcome, Ted!' - New baby joy for RTE presenter Louise McSharry

Congratulations are in order for RTE presenter Louise McSharry and her husband Gordon, who have welcomed their new baby.

The 2FM personality gave birth to another boy - who they have named Ted - a brother for two-year-old Sam.

The couple said they were overjoyed with the latest addition to their family.

Louise shared the good news on her Instagram account and posted a picture of her cuddling her tiny newborn with the message: "Welcome, Ted!"

Her new arrival certainly made her wait a little, given that she was a couple of days past her due date on her second pregnancy.

The DJ and author added that it was also the "first time in my voting life" that she couldn't cast her vote in the local and European elections. But she urged others to exercise their democratic right.

"I had a C-section yesterday," she revealed, adding: "Honestly, if it had been a straightforward delivery I'd be there.

"It feels all kinds of wrong. If you can vote, please do," she said.

Louise has spoken openly in the past about her health battles after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014.

She was told the chemotherapy she underwent to treat the disease meant she could have trouble getting pregnant as it "decimated my egg count".

But in addition to being given the all-clear, her worst fears proved unfounded after she welcomed the couple's first son Sam in 2016.

