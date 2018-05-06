Vogue Williams has revealed that she and fiance Spencer Matthews were 'excited and wowed' when she became pregnant so quickly after they decided to try for children.

Vogue Williams has revealed that she and fiance Spencer Matthews were 'excited and wowed' when she became pregnant so quickly after they decided to try for children.

'We'd just begun to try for children' - Vogue says she and Spencer 'excited and wowed' by how quickly she got pregnant

The couple met on Channel 4 series The Jump in late 2016 and in February this year they got engaged at The Lion King on the West End.

Two months later they announced they were expecting their first child together, due to arrive shortly after his 30th birthday on August 6. Speaking to Fabulous magazine with The Sun on Sunday, Vogue (32) said the couple had decided to start trying for children straight away.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews in Hello! magazine announcing their baby news. Picture: Hello!/PA Wire

"It's one of the first things we'd spoken about, and we'd just begun to try for children, so we were both so excited and wowed by how quickly it al happened," she said. In the early days of their relationship, Vogue filmed a documentary for RTE about fertility and spoke openly about her desire to have children.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews (Ian West/PA)

She said she had wanted children in her previous marriage to Brian McFadden, which ended in 2015. Recently she accidentally revealed that she and Spencer are expecting a baby boy while speaking about her pregnancy on RTE's Cutting Edge.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams in Crete. Picture: Instagram

"Spencer thinks he is the luckiest man in the world as he's always anted to have children when he hit 30 and the baby us due shortly after his 30th birthday, which is on August 6," she told Fabulous. The wedding will be next year, she revealed, although they have yet to book a venue and she saidshe is "much better at culling people" off the guest list than Spencer is.

Of the wedding itself, she said, "My main thing is for it to be relaxed and fun. You can have one wedding that's like a blow-dry and another wedding that's like boho hair. That's the sort of wedding I want!"

Vogue is currently in the UK and will judge the best dressed at Epsom Derby Ladies Day.

Last week she took to Instagram to deny reports that she and Spencer had wed in secret while on holiday in Greece.

Online Editors