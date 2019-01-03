RUGBY player Ben Foden has revealed he has a “civil” relationship with his estranged wife Una Healy, despite claims his cheating caused their marriage split last year.

'We will always have a future' - Ben Foden on split from Una Healy and hopes she will visit him in New York

The former England player said he was moving to New York, but that he wanted the Tipperary singer to visit with their six-year-old daughter Aoife and three-year-old son Tadgh.

In an interview with Now magazine, he said their break-up was sad, but he was hoping they could remain friends.

“It’s sad what’s happened, but we’re not the first couple to divorce in the public eye,” he said.

“Our relationship is actually quite good. I stay at the family home whenever I want to see the kids.

“We’re keeping it civil and hopefully we can remain friends.

“We’ll always have a future, because she’s the mother of my children.”

The 33-year-old said he wants Una and their two children to visit him in New York.

“I signed for Rugby United New York, so things are going to change,” he said.

“It’s just exciting – a different change of pace, something that’s really needed.

“On January 3, I move out there for five or six months.

“I’m sure Una wouldn’t mind a little holiday in New York.

“She’ll drop the kids with me and then she can go and enjoy the sights.”

Una (37) went public before Christmas with her new relationship with former Limerick hurler David Breen by posting a photo of them on Instagram.

She captioned the snap: “I have tried to hide him, but he’s too tall.”

Foden said he and Una were both moving on with their lives.

“Una’s doing her own thing as well. It’s not for me to comment on that, but she’s moving on,” he said.

“I’m moving on and we’re both taking it as it comes.”

The former Saturdays singer confirmed her separation from husband of six years Foden last July amid claims he had been unfaithful.

Virgin Media confirmed yesterday that Una would fill in for Muireann O’Connell on the Six O’Clock Show this week.

She will co-present with Martin King and Ray Foley, but it won’t be her first time, as she previously took to the sofa last April.

“I’m so excited to be back on the Six sofa to kick-start the new year with a bang,” she said.

Una and Foden exchanged vows in Tipperary in 2012 after four years of dating.

They welcomed Aoife shortly before they got married, and Tadhg in 2015.

Herald