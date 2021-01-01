‘We were too busy enjoying it’ – Laura Whitmore shares first wedding photo and reveals she was engaged to Iain Stirling for a year

Laura Whitmore shared her first wedding photo with fans on Instagram

Presenter Laura Whitmore has shared the first photo of her wedding on social media, saying that she was engaged to Iain Stirling for a year before a secret wedding in Dublin.

It was revealed that the Love Island host wed comedian Stirling, who also works on the show, in a secret ceremony in Dublin last month.

Following the revelation of their wedding, Whitmore then revealed that she was pregnant, with the baby due early this year.

Last night, she shared the first snap of the newly weds.

“A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said that they didn’t discuss their engagement publicly as they “loved having it to ourselves” and had time to plan their wedding.

“We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got,” she said.

The Bray native added that they were too busy “enjoying” being engaged, and later married, to speak about it publicly.

“We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it,” she added.

The photo, shared on Instagram, shows the couple posing together shortly after getting married, with Whitmore wearing a white suit and Stirling in a black suit.

“We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news,” Whitmore said.

She signed off the personal post by wishing her followers a happy new year and “all the love”.

“Sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021! Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love.”

