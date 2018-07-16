TV presenter Laura Whitmore has spoken about her relationship with comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

'We tried to keep it quiet' - Laura Whitmore on relationship with Iain Stirling

The 33-year-old has been dating the comedian for more than a year.

She revealed that when they first got together last summer, she secretly flew over to the set of the reality TV show in Spain.

"We tried to keep it as quiet as possible at the start," she said.

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore attend day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )

"I remember going to Majorca last year and not telling anyone, even though I know most of the crew.

"If anyone had seen me they'd be like, 'What the hell is Laura doing here?'

Laura Whitmore and Iain Sterling. Picture: Instagram

"I thought nobody knew, but it turned out everyone did. At the time I was like, 'We totally got away with that'."

Usually private when it comes to her love life, Laura said she and Scotsman Iain have a relaxed approach to their relationship being in the public eye.

"We'd been together for four or five months before we put anything on our social media," Laura told Fabulous magazine.

"I think at that point we were both like, 'Should we just own it?'

"And then once you put it out there, no one gives a s**t.

"People only care when they don't know something.

"We try not to push it in people's faces, but it's quite nice when Iain's doing his show at the Apollo that I can tweet my support, and the same for him when I'm doing Survival Of The Fittest or the radio show.

"I think in the past I was almost trying to hide it because I didn't want the attention, and if you open yourself up too much it's hard to shut that door.

"So we've never really done any-thing together publicly. Maybe that will change, but at the moment we don't really want to."

