Style Celebrity News

Sunday 1 July 2018

'We still have so much love for each other' - Cheryl and Liam Payne announce split

Cheryl and Liam Payne (Ian West)
Cheryl and Liam Payne (Ian West)
Cheryl and Liam
Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne
Liam Payne posted this image of his new son online shortly after the birth of his son with Cheryl
Cheryl and Liam
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Liam Payne with girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez Versini
Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne at Salmontini restarant on March 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Milan/GC Images)
Liam Payne and Cheryl attending The Fayre of St James's Church on November 29, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robert Milan/GC Images)
Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their first child in March
Cheryl and Liam
Cheryl and Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Jack Whitehall with Cheryl and Liam
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have said that they "still have so much love" for each other, as they announced that they have split up.

The couple, who are parents to son Bear (1), revealed tonight that they have decided to end their relationship after more than two years together.

Cheryl (35) said on Twitter: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

"It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. 

"Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Former One Direction singer Liam (24) shared an almost identical statement.

The news comes shortly after the Strip That Down singer hinted that he might pop the question to Cheryl in the future.

He said: "I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship. I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world.

"So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section