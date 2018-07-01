Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have said that they "still have so much love" for each other, as they announced that they have split up.

'We still have so much love for each other' - Cheryl and Liam Payne announce split

The couple, who are parents to son Bear (1), revealed tonight that they have decided to end their relationship after more than two years together.

Cheryl (35) said on Twitter: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

"It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family.

"Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Former One Direction singer Liam (24) shared an almost identical statement.

The news comes shortly after the Strip That Down singer hinted that he might pop the question to Cheryl in the future.

He said: "I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship. I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world.

"So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal.”

Online Editors