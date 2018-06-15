Style Celebrity News

'We met under pretty trying circumstances' - Tom Brady praises wife Gisele for sticking by him in their 'challenging' early days

Tom Brady with wife Gisele, left, and with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady with his wife Gisele

Tom Brady couldn't wish for a "better partner for him in his life" than his wife Gisele Bundchen after they met "under pretty trying circumstances" back in 2006.

The 40-year-old American football quarterback had only been dating the supermodel for a matter of weeks when he found out that his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - whom he dated for two years - was more than three months' pregnant with their son John, now 10, but she agreed to stick by him and he believes she's perfect for him.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a forthcoming 'Super Soul Sunday' episode, which will air this weekend, Tom said of his wife: "She had five sisters and I had three sisters, so it's a lot of women.

"And, you know, she comes from a different country and to move to New York when she was 17 and we met each other under pretty trying circumstances. And I think in a lot of ways that really challenging experience brought us together, in a very tight way."

The couple have two children - Benjamin, eight and five-year-old daughter Vivian - together and the hunk can't praise Gisele enough for the way she is with their kids.

Asked how being with Gisele has enhanced his life, he explained: "Oh man, every possible way, it really has. I couldn't imagine a better partner for me in my life, what I've gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids."

Tom married the 37-year-old beauty in 2009 and she recently admitted that his proposal was unexpected because he had convinced her that her flat was flooded.

She explained: "When he proposed to me he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to fix the situation.

"When I got there the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose.

"I was like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections. I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get up, please!' So, here we are."

