Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Beyonce and Jay-Z for a star-studded night out at the European premiere of The Lion King.

'We love you guys' - Beyonce and Jay-Z greet Harry and Meghan at Lion King premiere in London

The famous couples greeted each other warmly, with Meghan and Beyonce sharing a hug.

The Duchess of Sussex meets Beyonce and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

Meghan held the singer's hand affectionately, with Beyonce saying: "We love you guys."

Disney's photorealistic computer-animated remake of the beloved 1994 classic boasts a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover as king-in-waiting Simba and Beyonce voicing his love interest Nala.

Former actress Meghan, who is on maternity leave following the birth of son Archie, spent time meeting the waiting public as she arrived with her husband in London's Leicester Square.

The royal couple walked the yellow carpet to the tune of Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

The Duke of Sussex speaks with Disney CEO Robert Iger as the Duchess of Sussex embraces Beyonce at the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Odeon Leicester Square, London.: Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

The duchess wore a black dress and heels with her hair swept up.

Harry and Meghan chatted with a dazzling array of stars including Beyonce, Sir Elton John, Seth Rogen and Pharrell Williams.

As Meghan chatted with Beyonce and Jay-Z, the rapper could be heard saying "congrats" while his wife said "baby, so beautiful".

Beyonce also told the duchess: "We love you guys."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Disney's The Lion King European Premiere held in Leicester Square, London. Ian West/PA Wire

It is believed to be the first time the two couples have met.

Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks and appeared to mention that the American couple were a busy pair.

The singer appeared to answer: "A little bit. No more busy than you guys."

Meanwhile, Harry complimented Pharrell on his outfit, describing his black shorts, white socks and black shoes combination as "strong".

The premiere on Sunday was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said.

Meghan was out and about with Archie and Harry on Wednesday at a charity polo match with the Cambridges.

She also made two trips to Wimbledon to watch her close friend Serena Williams.

After the film, Harry and Meghan were expected to greet representatives from organisations doing groundbreaking work in the areas of conservation and the environment.

Disney has announced its global conservation campaign Protect the Pride to mark the movie's release.

With conservation partners and the Royal Foundation, the drive aims to raise awareness and support efforts to recover the dwindling lion population across Africa.

