'We have high profile, high pressure jobs, it's always been like this' - Maura Derrane on long-distance marriage

The Today host (48) spends her working days in Cork where her chat show films, and Deasy, US special envoy for the undocumented Irish, splits his time between Washington D.C. and Dublin, meaning their family time is precious. They enjoyed a typically low-key Christmas at home with their five-year-old son Cal, savouring their time together as much as possible.

"At Christmas time, we wanted to be at home with Cal because there is so much to-ing and fro-ing, you just want to chill out and not have to worry about anything really. Just be," she told RSVP magazine. "Sometimes being is the most important thing to do. Sometimes you have to just do nothing. I love getting up in the morning and not having any plans. Sometimes I don't have want to go anywhere, I just want to catch up on the house work, walk up to town or go to the park with Cal."

Since first meeting in 2002 at a Fine Gael Christmas party, during which time she was working as a crime journalist, their relationship, spanning nearly two decades has grown from strength to strength and both understand the unique pressures the other is under, especially now that they are parents.

Maura Derrane and her husband John Deasy at the Santa Rita/Sunday Independent RAI Awards in the Burlington hotel

"We are two people who both have high profile, high pressure, high everything jobs. But we have been like this throughout our relationship," she said. "It was different when it was only about the two of us because then you could concentrate on yourself, and your marriage of course, but really on yourself, especially if you're career minded. Then you have a little person in your life that you have to care for and that's the end of it being about you.

"This year has been far busier and it has fallen to me without a shadow of a doubt because I'm the person in the country. Juggling is difficult sometimes but I have a good childminder and I don't know any different. I suppose you just have to delegate it, that's the only way you can get around it. We just get used to it and keep going."

Derrane previously said she never felt there was a right time for marriage, until, of course, she met her husband.

"I suppose you meet the right person," she told LIFE magazine. "But I don't think I would have been able to settle if I hadn't had the wild times. I wasn't a natural settler. I was 35 when I got married, but even getting married, I thought I was too young."

"We had to cop on very quickly once a child is there and that can be hard on a marriage, when you're used to just suiting yourself. I think John and I never had a row before we had Cal, but then it became all about who did what."

Maura Derrane and Cal

Online Editors