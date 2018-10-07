Style Celebrity News

Sunday 7 October 2018

'We get frustrated but there's never a day that I don't tell her I love her' - Jamie Dornan gives rare insight into his marriage

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan attend the Horan And Rose Charity Event held at The Grove on June 23, 2018 in Watford, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

BANG Showbiz

Jamie Dornan has said that he and his wife get "frustrated at times" but he makes sure to tell her he loves her everyday.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star has given a rare insight to his marriage to Amelia Warner, who he shares daughters Dulcie (5) and Elva (2) with.

And whilst Jamie admits there are times he and his wife Amelia - who is expecting the couple's third child - get "frustrated" at each other, they never let it become an issue.

He added: "We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us - plates are expensive ... Certainly there’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her."

The Co Down native also said that he feels "a healthy and lovely duty" to provide for his children and says it "suits" him to, alongside his wife Amelia Warner, work to support his children.

He said: "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

The 36-year-old actor tragically lost his mother when he was 16 and it "totally derailed" him.

He shared: "It totally derails you and ends up having a huge bearing on who you become. I probably still feel like a kid. I don’t think I really knew what the effects were at the time, but I do know I’m definitely a different man today as a result of losing my mother so young. I think about her every day. We were as close as a mother and son could be."

And Jamie thinks his mom would have loved the glitz and glam that his career affords him.

He told The Sunday Times Style magazine: "My dad loves the industry I’ve ended up in and is tickled by it all. My mum would love the glitziness of it. She was glamorous, she always looked stylish and immaculate, so getting dressed up for premieres - the necessary part of my job that isn’t the most thrilling for me - would have been the thing she’d have got the most out of."

Online Editors

