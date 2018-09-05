Vogue Williams has announced the birth of her first child - a little boy - with husband Spencer Matthews.

'We feel truly blessed' - Vogue Williams welcomes first baby with husband Spencer Matthews

The couple released identical statements on their Instagram page this morning, with two separate pictures of the new arrival - Vogue featuring a glimpse of his little feet in a pair of striped trousers and Spencer proudly grabbing his sons's hand.

"This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed," they wrote.

Spencer added he "couldn't be more proud" of his wife during labour.

The pair, who have been together for a year and a half, have so far not yet disclosed their son's name, but Spencer revealed earlier this year they would be paying tribute to Vogue's late father Freddie and his late brother Michael, in some capacity, although they hadn't decided exactly how.

Last month, the former Made in Chelsea star described the RTE presenter as his "soulmate".

“It has gone down by many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to," he told Hello! magazine.

“I can’t imagine life without Vogue at this point. People say, what’s changed? What’s different? But it’s just part of growing up, meeting your soulmate and moving on with life."

Spencer's brother James is expecting his first child with wife Pippa Middleton, who is due to give birth next month.

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors