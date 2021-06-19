Kathryn Thomas has said she is “over the moon” to announce that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to share the exciting news as she posted a gorgeous snap of her and her daughter Ellie.

Kathryn and her husband Padraig McLoughlin had their first child together, Ellie, in March 2018.

"So literally….I cannot keep our news in any longer,” she wrote on Instagram.

"Pádraig, Ellie, Conor and myself are over the moon and feel incredibly grateful to be able to share our news.

"Our little family is about to grow. All’s well…. I feel great and we cannot wait. #gratefulheart.”

Conor is Pádraig’s 25-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments to congratulate Kathryn and Pádraig on the exciting news.

Influencer Rosanna Davison wrote: "Oh wow! The best news Congratulations!”

While 2FM DJ Doireann Garrighy commented: "Kathryn, The most gorgeous news Congratulations xxx”

And chef Donal Skehan said: “WOOOHOOO! Massive congrats to you all! So excited for ya! X”

The RTÉ presenter has previously opened up about the heartbreak of suffering multiple miscarriages.

While pregnant with Ellie, she appeared on The Late Late Show to talk about the difficult time she had trying to conceive.

"We were trying and nine months came and went, and then finally - and you're starting to lose faith, and you're starting to go 'what are we doing? have I left it too late?' and all of that, and essentially - we got pregnant and we were over the moon,” she said.

"We had booked a holiday to Greece, my favourite place in the world, took off to the Greek islands, and I was six weeks when I had my first miscarriage which happened out there."

"I had to get a boat and then into a hospital in Athens where nobody was speaking any English, and it was the most horrific experience.

"Because of our line of work, I'd interviewed so many women who'd gone through miscarriage, and I had done the research, and I knew statistically one in four women have a miscarriage... I'm very upbeat and when it happened to me, it completely floored me."