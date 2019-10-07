Fair City actress Amilia Stewart is planning to head stateside with beau Conall Keating for a lavish honeymoon after tying the knot over the weekend.

'We couldn’t have dreamed of a better day' - Fair City star Amilia Stewart reveals all on Sligo wedding

The newlyweds are planning on jetting off to New York in a few weeks time after saying 'I do' in front of friends and family at the Diamond Coast Hotel, Sligo on Saturday.

Amongst the star-studded guest list was Conall's uncle, Ronan Keating who was joined by wife Storm Keating and daughters Missy and Ali and son Jack.

Speaking to Independent.ie, the actress said; "I married my best friend and my soul mate on Saturday. Being surrounded by our tribe and the love in the room from our family and friends was unbelievable.

"We had the best day of our lives and we just feel so blessed and grateful.

"We are excited now that it went off without a glitch and everyone had a great weekend but we are very happy now to get back to life and are so excited about what the future holds for us.

"We are going to take our honeymoon in the states in a few weeks. Conall has always wanted to take me around Central Park in New York in a horse and cart around Christmas time so that’s going to be our first stop," she said.

Speaking about her wedding gown, she said her parents were teary-eyed when they first got a glimpse of the mermaid style dress.

"I was so excited to finally get to show everyone my dress. It was a mermaid style Justin Alexander piece. I fell in love with it as soon as I tried it on. I’ve never felt more amazing in anything in my life!

"My parents cried when they seen me in it before we went down to the ceremony room so that was so special," she said.

Amilia, who plays Katy O'Brien in the RTÉ soap also wore a stunning ankle length gown for day two of the weekend-long wedding celebrations before changing into a white jumpsuit to perform a special dance number.

She explained, "I picked a white jumpsuit for the dancing that was just so comfy and then for day two I had a 1950’s style dress.

"I didn’t plan to have the day two dress but when I seen it my mam said 'why not?'. She’s the boss," she joked.

"We couldn’t have dreamed of a better day. It was so perfect and I feel so lucky."

Fair City actor Johnny Ward and Dancing With The Stars pro Emily Barker were also at the nuptials.

The couple announced their engagement on St Stephen's Day, where Amilia showcased her stunning diamond ring on social media.

""I choose you. In every life, in every version of reality it’s always been you, my Amilia..."," the actress wrote.

"Last night my Conall got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I said YES!!!!"

Online Editors