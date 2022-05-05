‘We are pregnant!’- Brian Dowling and partner Arthur Gourounlian announce they’re expecting their first child

Brian Dowling and his partner Arthur Gourounlian have announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The Dancing With The Stars judge revealed a couple of months ago that he and Big Brother star husband wanted to have a baby but there had been “a lot of setbacks”.

However, the couple shared the news on Instagram today that their surrogate is pregnant, and posted a video of their ecstatic reactions to finding out.

The couple both shared the video on their grid and wrote: “It completely fills our heart to be able to reveal we are pregnant and due to our beautiful bundle of joy later this year.

"We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realise & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.

"For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.

“Myself & Arthur have been keeping the biggest secret the past few months but it’s put the biggest smiles in our hearts & on our faces.

"We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & love you for the rest of our lives Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people.”