Wednesday 17 January 2018

'We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate' - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce the birth of their 'beautiful' baby daughter

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has announced the arrival of her baby girl.

Kim announced the news this evening on Twitter.

Her little baby, as yet unnamed, was born on Monday at 12.47am, weighing 7lbs 6oz. The new baby makes number three for Kim and her husband Kanye West, who are already parents to North (4) and Saint (2).

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the star wrote.

The mum paid tribute to her surrogate and her medical team who helped the new addition to the Kardashian West household arrive safely.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West," the star wrote.

Kim recently hosted her baby shower where she was joined by her pregnant sister Khloe and Kylie Jenner, who is also reported to be pregnant.

Pals Chrissy Teigen, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Jordyn Woods, and Larsa Pippen attended Kim’s floral-themed shower, but the surrogate was not invited.

“Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it,” Kim clarified on chat show The Real. “But I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know, her... I just wanted to celebrate the baby.”

