‘We are all so heartbroken’ – Tributes paid as Fair City actress Carol Anne Lowe dies

Actor George McMahon has paid tribute to fellow Fair City star Carol Anne Lowe following her untimely death.

Ms Lowe played Brazilian housekeeper Francesca De Silva in Fair City in the mid-2000s, who had a relationship on the hit soap with Mick Nolan’s character Ray O’Connell.

Romance also blossomed in real life between Ms Lowe and Mr Nolan, who became a couple and were together until her death.

Mr McMahon, who plays Ray’s son ‘Mondo’ in the RTÉ show confirmed the cast are devastated at the loss of Ms Lowe and their offer their sympathy to Mr Nolan.

“We only heard the sad news late on Friday night,” he told the Sunday World.

“We are all so saddened by it. Carol Anne was a cast mate of ours before anything, to lose a colleague is really sad. But we are all thinking of Mick, because Mick and Carol Anne were like two peas in a pod.

“They were like a power couple in Carrigstown, and we are all so heartbroken.”

Friends confirm Ms Lowe was unwell in recent times and her sad passing was “not unexpected”.

Mr McMahon describes Ms Lowe as a “wonderful actress and person”.

“She exuded confidence,” he said. “She was full of compliments for people and anybody that she was speaking to she would make you feel special and light up the room.

"She was a very positive person and she made it her life’s career, teaching people how to be positive and training people to be the best version of themselves.

“I would have been in contact with her over the years and she would be like a bring shining light in any room.”

The Dubliner was also a celebrated opera singer as well as a communications mentor.

“I remember the Brazilian ambassador inviting me to his home for dinner because he thought I was actually a Brazilian actress, but in fact it was little old me from Drimnagh,” she once recalled.

While singing at Dublin Castle during a state visit in 1997, Ms Lowe was approached by a leading US politician, who asked if she could teach him to mesmerise an audience and speak with confidence, conviction and passion.

That kickstarted a career in communications and the birth of her company, Blue Moon Communications, and she worked with politicians throughout the world.

Ms Lowe’s photographer sister Jeanette yesterday posted on social media: “My beautiful sister Carol Anne left this world last night too young.

“We are incredibly sad at the loss of this incredibly beautiful, kind and amazingly talented woman, but so lucky to have had her.”