'We all seek validation, but she started looking for it in the wrong places' - Professor Green on ex-wife Millie Mackintosh

He said that their marriage boosted her profile as his career was on an upward trajectory and she was still best known for featuring on E4's Made in Chelsea.

"I was at that point of my career and it catapulted her into a position she wouldn't have otherwise been in... ," he told John Bishop in his Conversation With series. "We all seek validation, but she started looking for it in the wrong places in my opinion. It just made me close off."

Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green attend the Global Make Some Noise event at Supernova on November 20, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

He went on to say that he believes their 2016 divorce was worth the hefty price tag. "You know what they say about divorce is it’s expensive, you know why? Because it’s worth it. I can't stop working right now, my mortgage isn't paid, I am not a house owner. The bank own my house, I own a percentage of it depending on where it sits in the market."

He continued saying that their fame was ultimately the cause of the end of their relationship as he said she had "fake friends". "It took away from all of my work and I really didn’t like that and it became quite a toxic relationship to be fair," he said.

Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh pose on their wedding day at Babington House

It's believed that Mackintosh will be marrying fiancé Hugo Taylor, whom she dated before marrying the rapper, over the coming weeks but is keeping this ceremony more low-key than her first wedding. Having both moved on past their break-up, Millie said last month that she would never publicly divulge the reasons behind the breakdown of her first marriage.

"I know it has been said that our upbringings may have been the foundation for the breakup, but those comments only degrade the relationship and time we spent together, and I certainly don’t feel that way about that period of my life or Stephen [Mandelson]," she told You magazine.

"We went our separate ways amicably. Sometimes it can be as simple as finding yourselves on different paths, and for us it was about respecting those journeys and each other’s wishes by parting ways.

"We have since both moved on. I only wish him the best."

