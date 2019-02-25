IRISH blogger Rosie Connolly has announced the birth of her second child, describing the tot "pure perfection".

'We adore you baby girl... you are pure perfection' - Rosie Connolly announces birth of daughter

The Dubliner revealed that she welcomed her newborn in the early hours of this morning, a girl who she has called Remi Jo.

The fashion and beauty influencer shared a touching photo of her cradling the infant with her 236,000 Instagram followers this afternoon.

She wrote: "The littlest light of our lives ✨ At 3.32am this beauty made a rushed and amazing entrance into our lives...

"Remi Jo Quinn. We adore you baby girl... you are pure perfection."



This is Rosie's second child with husband Paul Quinn, the couple are already parents to son Harry (4), while Paul also has an older son from a previous relationship.

Rosie's due date was March 8 and she welcomed her bundle of joy just hours after her glamorous baby shower at House Dublin.

Online Editors