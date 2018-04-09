Watch the new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer
Disney has released a new glimpse into the Han Solo spin-off.
The glimpse into Solo: A Star Wars Story was watched more than 200,000 times online within half-an-hour of it being released on Sunday.
London actress Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra narrates the clip that sees Alden Ehrenreich play a young Solo.
Watch the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/vItGnE5G11— Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018
“You’re after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else,” she says.
Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Paul Bettany also star in the Ron Howard-directed film, which will be released towards the end of May.
