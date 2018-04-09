Watch the new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for the Han Solo spin-off movie.

The glimpse into Solo: A Star Wars Story was watched more than 200,000 times online within half-an-hour of it being released on Sunday.

London actress Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra narrates the clip that sees Alden Ehrenreich play a young Solo. Watch the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters on May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/vItGnE5G11 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018 “You’re after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else,” she says.

Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Paul Bettany also star in the Ron Howard-directed film, which will be released towards the end of May.

Press Association