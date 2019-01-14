Watch: Homer Simpson uses the ‘Homer Simpson backing into a hedge’ gif

If there’s one clip of The Simpsons you’ve seen more than any other, it’s probably that moment when Homer backs into a hedge.

That’s because it’s one of the most popular gifs in the world – so popular, in fact, that even Homer himself is using it.

The gif, which dates back to a 1994 episode of the show called Homer Loves Flanders, is widely used to express embarrassment and awkwardness on Twitter and in messages.

And in the latest episode Homer went meta by using it after texting Lisa to ask where his phone was, only to be told he was using it to text her.

Fans loved the extremely meta use of the meme on The Girl On The Bus, which aired on Sunday in the States.

the singularity has been achieved https://t.co/Q756zMqeSg — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 14, 2019

.....and this just one reason why @TheSimpsons will always be my favorite show EVER. https://t.co/2gwutPoJaW — Michael G. (@204MonsterMike) January 14, 2019

For some people it raised questions.

So who was filming Homer in that episode so that the footage exists to be turned into a gif in the Simpsons universe?



This is now what I think about. https://t.co/6WZJkti8xl — Mikey Ederer (@Mikeyeddy) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer gave his take on the joke.

Jokes like this are one of the rewards of being an ancient, ancient TV show https://t.co/OxcESMktSf — Matt Selman (@mattselman) January 14, 2019

Maybe next time Abe Simpson can use a gif of himself walking into the burlesque house and walking back out again.

