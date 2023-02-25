| 4.6°C Dublin

Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over South Park deal

Gaining streaming rights to the show is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers and advertisers.

Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount's cable channels, the lawsuit says (Alamy/PA)

Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount&rsquo;s cable channels, the lawsuit says (Alamy/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Warner Bros Discovery is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series South Park after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than 500 million dollars (£418 million) for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court.

