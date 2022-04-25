Want to go to bed with Jamie Dornan? Now you can… with actor’s new sleep podcast

Lots of people would like to go to bed with Jamie Dornan.

But the Fifty Shades of Grey heart-throb has admitted he’s guilty of one of the most divisive bedroom habits. He’s a snorer.

The father-of-three admitted his affliction as he launched his latest project, Sleep Sound With Jamie Dornan.

The six-part podcast series of 20-minute recordings is designed to help listeners drift off peacefully and features immersive soundscapes, from the Amazon rainforest to the Namibian desert, all accompanied by the Bangor actor’s soothing Irish brogue as narrator.

“I know I sleep talk because I’m married and I share a bed with my wife, every night, and she tells me. I don’t think it’s anything specific, or particularly coherent, but I do definitely make noise. I’m a snorer – unfortunately for my wife,” said Jamie in a promotional video for his new recordings.

He also revealed that he is often accidentally obliged to sleep in the nude because he forgets to pack pyjamas when travelling.

He added: “Usually I travel and I forget pyjamas because I’m a guy, so more often than not I’m naked, even if the plan was to wear something.

“I can never find pyjamas I like. I did recently and I was like, ‘These are class, what are these?’ and they honestly cost about £400. I felt ‘I’m not paying that for something you sleep in’, even though you spend a big chunk of your life sleeping and you probably should invest in that sort of thing.”

As for sounds to help you sleep, Jamie’s voice is accompanied by a dusk chorus that sings out in a remote Swedish forest, or beach waves that crash onto the shore on an unspoiled beach in Punta Raza, Mexico. Then there’s a rumbling train journey through picturesque countryside from Budapest to Belgrade.

“It takes you to a calm place. There’s something meditative, something quite transportive about it,” he said.

And he had his own tips for helping to get a relaxing night’s sleep. “You need to create a calm environment. If you have the time and the inclination, run a bath. And make it too hot so you sort of faint your way to sleep. That seems to work for me.”

But Jamie – who shares daughters Dulcie, Alberta and Elva with wife Amelia Warner – also recalled his own childhood dreams.

“I used to have a recurring dream where I was flying. I’m really disappointed I don’t have it anymore,” he said.

“I was always flying over Belfast and around where I grew up. I had it the whole way through being a child, up until probably when I moved to England when I was about 20.

"Then it stopped weirdly when I left the island of Ireland which was disappointing because I loved having those dreams. They were very vivid and visceral. I’d like to get those back.

“My favourite bedtime story was called Funny Bones. My kids are into it but not as much as I want them to be. ‘The dark, dark street in the dark, dark town’. There are lots of sleep sounds to try to tire your mind and take you to a more comfortable place for sleep.”

Jamie also revealed the one special sound that makes him feel happiest.

“The collective of all my children laughing at the same time, that’s a rarity,” he said.

“All you want is your kids to get on with each other and not pull each other’s hair out and scream at each other and say hurtful things to each other, which they spend a lot of their time doing. So when they are all laughing together, that is the best thing.”

Jamie also praised Belfast as the one place in the world he would wish to wake up in.

“Probably Belfast, or somewhere nothing like Belfast. I just like being there. I just like being around those people, I like hearing those voices.

“I’d want my family there with me, but I’m always in a good mood when I’m there. Either there or somewhere completely different, like the Caribbean.”

Jamie’s six-part podcast, Sleep Sound With Jamie Dornan, is out now on Amazon Audible