WAGs at war: Coleen turns detective with Insta' trap to find source of leaks

It reads like a subplot from an Agatha Christie detective novel, with two of England's most high-profile WAGs at its centre.

Coleen Rooney has alleged that Rebekah Vardy has been sharing private information about her to 'The Sun' newspaper for a number of years after she set up an online 'trap'.

The wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney made the sensational claim in a Twitter post, in which she said she had devised an elaborate scheme to establish which of her followers on the social media platform was passing information to the newspaper.

Coleen (33) has a public and private Instagram account, and on the latter she approved a small group of family and friends to view personal stories. She said she could identify that the source of some articles in 'The Sun' was someone who was watching the Instagram posts on her private account and later deduced that it was Rebekah's account.

"For a few years now, someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing 'The Sun' newspaper of my private posts and stories," she wrote in a statement released across her social media channels. "After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account."

She said she allowed only Rebekah's account to see her private Instagram account in order to establish what information was released to the newspaper, and by who.

Rebekah Vardy has denied the claims.

Coleen continued: "Over the past five months, I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into 'The Sun' newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.

"Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. It's... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah (37) is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, who was teammates with Wayne Rooney in the England squad. She denied leaking any stories and suggested her Instagram account had been hacked.

The reality TV star, who is pregnant with her fifth child and on holiday in Dubai, responded to the accusation, saying a number of people had access to her account.

She said she was disgusted at the allegation - "especially when I'm heavily pregnant".

"If you thought this was happening, you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself," she wrote.

"I'm not being funny Coleen but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?

"I liked you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I'm heavily pregnant. I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this.

"You should have called me the first time this happened." She ended the post with a broken heart emoji.

Legal

A spokesperson for Rebekah said she is consulting with her legal team over the accusation.

"It isn't true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn't just call her when she had her number."

'The Sun' said it was unlikely to comment on any story about its sources.

The spat comes after a reported rift between the women when their husbands were playing for England in the 2016 European Championships. It was reported that skipper Rooney (33) held talks with Vardy (32) and asked him to ensure Rebekah didn't provide a distraction with her social media posts.

Rebekah, who also wrote a newspaper column during the tournament, had earlier hit out at French police for treating England fans "like animals".

Irish Independent