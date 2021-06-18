Wagatha Christie: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy social media row could come to an end in court today

Almost two years after the scandalous Wagatha Christie fight began it could all be coming to an end as Rebekah Vardy returns to court today to strike out Coleen Rooney’s claims.

In October 2019, Coleen (34) shared on social media that she believed Rebekah (39) was leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media.

Rebekah then sued Coleen last June for defamation, claiming she “suffered extreme distress, hurt, anxiety and embarrassment as a result of the publication of the post and the events which followed”.

However, it has been reported that mother-of-five Rebekah will today ask judges to “strike out” parts of Coleen’s defence on the ground that they are too weak or irrelevant to succeed in a trial.

If this is granted, Coleen’s hope of winning could be seriously weakened and the saga that stormed social media may end.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney claimed fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah shared fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

Coleen said she planted three stories about her travelling to Mexico to “see what this gender selection is all about”, returning to TV and the basement flooding in her new house.

She then wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah has also reportedly asked London’s High Court to reach an early ruling on Coleen's claim that she had leaked details of her upcoming TV plans to the media.

However, Rebekah’s legal team is saying these plans, including Strictly Come Dancing, appeared in the media weeks earlier.

Coleen and Rebekah previously held mediation sessions over zoom during the pandemic, but these failed.

It has been reported that Rebekah has spent over £500,000 on the court case, with this expected to rise to almost £1 million if a trial goes ahead.

With reporting from PA