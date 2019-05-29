Vogue's husband Spencer Matthews hides in vault as gang raids luxury watch shop

Vogue Williams' husband Spencer Matthews was forced to hide in the vault of a luxury watch shop during a terrifying raid by moped-riding armed robbers.

Made In Chelsea star Spencer was in the store in London's West End with a friend when the front window was smashed while a moped was left abandoned on the pavement.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "I just had to hide in a safe. More like a vault downstairs while this watch shop, The Hour House on Duke Street, got smashed to pieces by armed robbers."

The socialite posted pictures on the social media site of the glass-strewn shop and smashed cabinets.

He said the robbers were wielding "huge jack hammers".

"These guys drive a scooter through the glass and start battering the shop with hammers, big huge hammers, wearing helmets," Spencer said.

"We're in the back of the shop looking at them, sprint downstairs, hide in the vault until all the noise passes. Come upstairs and the place is just battered. Like I mean Gonzo. All the watches gone."

He and his friend began looking for the "vintage piece" that Spencer had been hoping to collect.

"We were looking around and I'm just thinking 'f**king hell, the thing that I've been waiting for has obviously just been nicked so I'm going to have to go and get another one'," the 30-year-old added.

"Lo and behold we look around and on the floor amongst all the rubble and the glass and stuff there's one watch in the entire shop and it's mine. Now if that's not luck I don't know what is."

The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Westminster @MPSWestminster said officers were called to the store just after 10.30am yesterday.

A series of tweets read: "A number of males armed with weapons are reported to have driven to the premises on mopeds and smashed a window before stealing goods and fleeing.

"Officers attended, including specialist firearms colleagues.

"A man aged in his 30s has been treated for an eye injury sustained after the shop window was smashed.

"At this stage there have been no arrests. Inquiries continue."

Herald