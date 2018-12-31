Vogue Williams touches down in St Barth's for New Year's Eve celebrations with sister-in-law Pippa Middleton

The RTE presenter (33) and husband Spencer Matthews (30) have touched down in St Barths, with their four-month-old son Theodore, and will be ringing in the New Year with the rest of the Matthews clan at the family's exclusive Eden Rock hotel. Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have just touched down to celebrate the occasion with their nearest and dearest at the Caribbean property.

Since David and Jane Matthews purchased the property in 1995, the venue has hosted everyone from Bono to Jessica Alba and has become a preferred retreat for the Middletons due to its exceptional privacy, which come in the form of two entirely secluded villas on site. Guests are given their own Mini Cooper or Harley Davidson motorcycle for travel around the island and while there, they can avail of a 24-hour butler and personal staff available to VIPs.

Pippa and James were pictured walking the streets of the upscale destination while the new mother proudly cradled her two-month-old son Arthur after his first long-haul flight. And with both Matthews brothers becoming first-time fathers in recent months, the group will have plenty to discuss. The couple spent Christmas with the Middletons in Berkshire and caught up with sister Kate and husband Prince William before jetting off to the sun.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, pictured with baby son Theodore, spent Christmas at Carton House in Kildare. Picture: Instagram

In contrast to the royal in-laws, Spencer and Vogue actively pursue the limelight with four Hello! magazine covers this year alone and they will soon be promoting their new reality show in early 2019; but both are careful not to cross the line with over-sharing about their family. The sisters-in-law relationship has grown significantly over the last year and a half after Vogue was initially not invited to Pippa's May wedding last year, but another wedding and two pregnancies have brought them closer together.

Before their babies were born, Spencer said: "The [children] will be a very similar age and I think it will be great for the kids to grow up together, as such. We're all looking forward to it and very blessed."

Vogue said earlier this month that she understands the interest in her private life, in particular with paparazzi. "We do get papped a bit and they know where we live now, which is quite annoying, but really all they ever get is us going for a walk with our dog and how many pictures can you get of that?

"It's not always what it's cracked up to be," she told LIFE magazine, "but it is all part of the job. When you're at an event and you get ready for that and you're photographed; that's part of the job. You don't want to be photographed looking crap, but I don't ever get cranky about it, neither of us does."

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leaving St Lukes Church after a carol service on December 04, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Online Editors