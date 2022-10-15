Vogue Williams tells Britney Spears to ‘go to OnlyFans’ as she unfollows popstar over nude Instagram posts

Vogue Williams has urged pop star Britney Spears to take her nude posts to OnlyFans.

In a chat with Joanne McNally on a new episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, the influencer revealed she did a “big thing” recently and unfollowed BSpears on Instagram.

"I’m not being mean, okay?” she first clarified. “I just don't want people’s naked bodies in my face.

Read More

"Sometimes I’m just like 'ugh, not again.’ So I did it. I unfollowed Britney. I had to do it. It was time.”

The news was met with a gasp from co-host and comedian McNally.

"Lads, we all need to tread very carefully around poor Britney,” she told Williams and their listeners.

"I love Britney, right,” Williams replied. “I loved her dancing, what she used to do. I don’t love having to see nearly nakedness.

"I do feel sorry for her kids as well because her kids were pissed off about the naked sh*t. And then when people say they’re pissed off about the naked sh*t she keeps, like, pushing more on it.

Video of the Day

"Go to OnlyFans. Go to OnlyFans,”

McNally disagreed with Williams, saying she doesn’t see Spears’ Instagram posts as “OnlyFans worthy” because she uses emojis to cover up and “put little flowers over her nips”.

Williams reeled at McNally’s defence, saying the emojis are little use and Spears’ body parts are still on show to see.

"Ah, you can't now. You can’t,” McNally said.

"I think the vibe with her, right, as we know, is that she’s been silenced. She feels like she’s had her voice taken away from her and now she’s just screaming from the rooftops.

"She wants to express herself and part of that is nakedness.”

Williams insisted Spears’ old music videos like Slave 4 U are “different” to what the star is currently posting but also admitted that she’s “not one to talk”.

The model described the photos she used to take on the beach and post on her own social media “like an absolute loser”, she said. “But I had a bikini on.”

Spears came under social media fire last week when she posted a selection of nude photos taken on a Hawaiian beach on her Instagram, with three heart emojis to ‘cover up’.

Her teenage sons said in an interview with ITV that they weren’t on board with how their mum was using her social media.

"It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention,” one said.

“This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”

Spears was released from a decades long conservatorship this year, regaining control over her image, finances and career after a long legal battle with her family.