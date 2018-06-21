Vogue Williams stuns in floral dress as she makes first public appearance since secret wedding to Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams was the picture of happiness as she made her first public appearance since her top secret wedding earlier this month.

The 32-year-old tv star exchanged vows with her partner of one year Spencer Matthews at his family's plush estate in Scotland in a discreet ceremony attended by just family and close friends. The couple are expecting their first child together later this summer.

Vogue stunned in a floaty floral Ganni dress as she DJ'd at an event with MAC in Brown Thomas, Dublin. She currently divides her time between London and Dublin and it's not yet known where she will give birth. Spencer recently revealed that he and his new wife are planning on dedicating their tot’s moniker to their late family members.

Vogue Williams pictured at the launch of MAC Pro collection at Brown Thomas Dublin. Picture: Anthony Woods

Spencer's older sibling Michael died in 1999 at the age of just 22, whilst Vogue lost her dad Freddie after he passed away in 2010 from a stroke at the age of 68 during an operation to remove an aneurysm, and they now want to incorporate their loved ones’ names into their son’s moniker. "The baby is due in early September. I'm extremely excited, I've always loved kids so I can't wait. Everything so far seems to be going smoothly. We've known we're having a boy for so long that obviously we've thought of names and we do have a few favourites," he said.

"I just don't know how much Vogue would be happy with me revealing them! I don't think it has to be a secret that my brother passed away and so did her father and we would like to incorporate their names in our child's name in some way and we have a few front runners. We're not 100 per cent yet though."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews in Scotland at the relaunch of Dr Darren McKeown's clinic before their wedding. Picture: Diane Thompson at Cuture Foto

Online Editors