Vogue Williams soaks up sun in Ibiza with husband Spencer and kids

Vogue Williams has given fans a glimpse into her family holiday to Ibiza.

The TV presenter jetted off to the sunny Spanish island last week with her husband Spencer Matthews, their children Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, and her sister Amber.

Vogue has been documenting her trip on Instagram, sharing some of her highlights with her followers.

On Monday, the clan ventured out to sea on a private boat, and the proud mum was delighted to see her eldest, three-year-old Theodore, jumping into the water with his dad.

The tot has been taking swimming lessons over the past few months and was keen to show off his skills.

A surprised Vogue recorded the milestone moment and said: "Well done, T. I can't believe he did that!”

The 36-year-old also posted a sweet picture of Spencer with Theodore and Gigi while on the boat.

And back on land, Vogue shared a very loved-up snap with her husband which she captioned: "My bestie."

The family enjoyed a beach day on Tuesday, with the Dubliner posting some adorable – and hilarious – photos of Gigi wearing an all-white outfit to shield her from the sun as Amber fed her some water.

Vogue was spotted in a shimmery pink bikini and matching sarong, which she paired with a straw hat, oversized sunglasses, and some gold jewellery.

Spencer and Vogue looked like they were having a ball as they brought their kids into the Mediterranean Sea for a dip.

The family then dried off on some nearby sun loungers on the beach, where Vogue entertained Theodore and Gigi by lifting them up in the air with her legs during a game of airplanes.

Vogue and Spencer also made time to hit the gym during their holiday before taking baby Otto, who was born in April, to the pool to teach him how to swim on Wednesday morning.

The Howth native is in Ibiza at the same time as her My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host, Joanne McNally, who flew out to the Balearic Island yesterday, but whether they’ll record a new episode of the hit podcast while on their holidays remains to be seen.