Vogue Williams shares snaps from holiday to five-star Caribbean resort owned by in-laws

Vogue Williams has given her Instagram followers a sunny insight into her luxurious Caribbean holiday with family.

The podcasting star (37) is vacationing in St Barts with her and husband Spencer Matthews’ (34) three kids: Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and six-month-old Otto.

Vogue took to social media to share snaps of their pool-side room at Eden Rock – the hotel owned by Spencer’s parents.

“The nicest room I have EVER seen,” she said, showing shots of clear blue water and the king-size bed facing stunning views.

"Heaven...” the model said from the pool before showing her cosy set-up in bed while watching The Conjuring.

Their food featured leafy greens and perfectly cut sandwiches as Vogue captioned the photo: “The absolute DREAM.”

Five-star resort Eden Rock has hosted big names like Beyonce, Brad Pitt and Elton John.

A suite at the hotel can cost thousands of euro per night.

Some of the luxury accommodation on offer includes a beachside villa costing a whopping €30,000 per night according to Hello! Magazine.

The six-bedroom house is described as “a two hundred million dollar yacht on land” and is reported to come complete with its own chef and butler service.

Vogue came under fire online during her last trip to the Caribbean island during pandemic restrictions.

London, where the family is based, was in lockdown when Vogue went on holiday.

However, the influencer reassured followers on Instagram that she had not broken any rules.

"I also had Covid tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended,” she said.

It's not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year...”

At the time, only essential travel was permitted – with exceptions given only for work, education and childcare.

The family spent the New Year with Vogue’s in-laws.

Dubliner Vogue recently made headlines when she revealed she is in a bitter feud with 80s pop sensation Boy George.

On her award-winning podcast with Joanne McNally, Vogue confessed the star “took a personal grudge” against her when he never followed her back.

The pair had worked together on reality TV show The Big Deal.

Joanne agreed that they now “have beef with Boy” ahead of his time in the Australian jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.