Vogue Williams shares pictures of her new baby son Otto

TV presenter Vogue Williams has shared a photo of her newborn baby boy with her followers online.

Last week Williams and her reality TV star partner Spencer Matthews partner revealed that they called their son Otto James Matthews.

Williams (36) and Matthews (33) welcomed their third child on April 18.

While they had pictures taken with Otto James for a Hello! magazine interview recently, Ms Williams waited until today to share a private photo of the new born on Instagram.

Under the picture she wrote: “Three weeks with Otto.”

The couple said Otto’s middle name is inspired by Matthews’ brother, former professional racing driver James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton.

Williams and Mathews tied the knot in 2018 and announced the news of their third pregnancy last autumn, and shortly after revealed that they were having a baby boy.

The podcast host previously spoke about expanding their family and said she wants her children to be “best mates”.

"Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates,” she told Hello Magazine.

Matthews added: “We're very fortunate to be so close and happy together and it's a special thing to be able to grow our family."