Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills

Vogue Williams has slammed “bulls**t” diet pill companies who used her image to sell their products.

The podcast host denied any association with weight-loss products and said she would never endorse them.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, she said: “Thanks to everyone sending me on the links to people using my image. I do not endorse any kind of weight loss product. They are bulls**t and don’t work.”

She continued: “Please do not buy under the assumption I think they’re great, they’re the absolute pits. I don’t diet, I try to be healthy but have everything in moderation. I love to train but don’t overdo it.”

Vogue has just returned from a holiday in Spain with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three children: Theodore (3), Gigi (2), and baby Otto.

The family of five stayed in the stunning Spanish country club La Reserva Club Sotogrande.

And the Dubliner recently revealed that she managed to squeeze in some exercise sessions while on holiday – and admitted that it was her favourite part of the trip.

“My peak of the holiday was just hanging out with the kids all day and I love that we met our friends and got to train with them at Palm Rock Retreat,” she said on the Spencer & Vogue podcast this week.

“And for people slagging me because I'm training on holidays - now there's only been a couple that have been like ‘Are you insane?’

“I love going and training for an hour on my holidays because I'm kid free and me and Spenny have such a laugh and a nice time.”

Vogue also had a laugh on her trip when she faced some difficulty as she tried to dress the kids up in matching purple gingham swimwear.

The hilarious Instagram snaps show Theodore struggling to hold an unimpressed Otto with the help of Vogue’s sister Amber as Gigi watched on before giving up and leaving the photo session.

“Let’s get a cute picture of all three matching… orrrrrr maybe not,” the 36-year-old laughed.