Vogue Williams says she was ‘slut shamed’ for wearing a bikini on holidays

Vogue Williams has said that she was slut shamed for wearing a bikini while on holidays.

The presenter recently visited St Barts with her and husband Spencer Matthews’ (34) three kids: Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and six-month-old Otto.

Speaking about the incident on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, she told Joanne McNally: “I got a bit slut shamed in the supermarket.

“You know the way when you’re on holidays and you’re like ‘Okay I’ll go to the supermarket and wear my bikini but like with a wrap over it and my flip flops because I’m on my holidays’.

“Well, I walked in and this woman – the look I got off this woman,” she explained.

She was then berated by the woman for her outfit.

“She looked me up and down and she goes ‘No, no, no’ and I was like ‘Pardon?’ and she goes ‘Pull this up.'”

“Two more times during my shopping trip, she came around just to throw me filthy looks,” she continued.

During the trip to the shop, Vogue said she saw another woman in her swimsuit who was kicked out of the shop.

“I was like ‘Oh my god’ and then I went over to her and I was like ‘Excuse me, this woman’s in a swimsuit’ and I had to rat someone out.

“But the other woman was already standing outside because she’d gotten kicked out.”

During her time abroad, Vogue posted photos on social media of their pool-side room at Eden Rock – a hotel owned by Spencer’s parents.

“The nicest room I have EVER seen,” she said, showing shots of clear blue water and the king-size bed facing stunning views.”

"Heaven...” the model said from the pool before showing her cosy set-up in bed while watching The Conjuring.

Their food featured leafy greens and perfectly cut sandwiches as Vogue captioned the photo: “The absolute DREAM.”

Five-star resort Eden Rock has hosted big names like Beyonce, Brad Pitt and Elton John.

A suite at the hotel can cost thousands of euro per night.

Some of the luxury accommodation on offer includes a beachside villa costing a whopping €30,000 per night according to Hello! Magazine.

The six-bedroom house is described as “a two hundred million dollar yacht on land” and is reported to come complete with its own chef and butler service.

Vogue came under fire online during her last trip to the Caribbean island during pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

London, where the family is based, was in lockdown when Vogue went on holiday to spend New Year’s with her inlaws.

However, the influencer reassured followers on Instagram that she had not broken any rules.

"I also had Covid tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended,” she said.

It's not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year...”

At the time, only essential travel was permitted – with exceptions given only for work, education and childcare.