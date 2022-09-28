Vogue Williams says she lost virginity at 18 to man (27) who ‘picked me up in school uniform’

Vogue Williams has revealed she lost her virginity at 18 to her 27-year-old boyfriend.

The Howth presenter made the confession on the Taboo Talk podcast.

“He was picking me up in my school uniform,” Vogue said.

Williams (36) insisted the experience is a good memory and she still knows the man almost 20 years later.

"It was actually good for me because he kind of took the lead because I don’t know if I would’ve,” she told comedian and podcast guest Russell Kane and Too Hot to Handle narrator Desiree Burch.

Burch reeled at Vogue’s revelation of the nine year age gap. “What was that guy doing at 27 being like, ‘She’s 18, this is totally cool’?” she asked.

"Do you look at that guy now and go, ‘Oh he was a total social misfit actually if I think back on it,' or was he fine?”

Vogue said the older man is “actually quite fine” and the pair are “not mates” but they “still live in the same area”.

The star shared her story in an effort to start normalising conversations around sex, she later told The Sun.

"We shouldn't be ashamed of these things.”

During the episode, co-star Russell Kane recalled a similar age-gap coupling between Harry Styles and his late friend Caroline Flack.

There was a 14-year age gap between them when their relationship became public in 2011.

"I did not have an issue with it,” he said.

“People have more of an issue with it when it’s the other way around meaning we’re still treating women like these delicate flowers that still need to be protected.”

"But at the end of the day a woman this is 17 years old does have her own legal faculties recognised in law.”

Vogue is now married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews following a five-year marriage to Westlife legend Brian McFadden.

The couple share three children and their own podcast called Spencer & Vogue.



