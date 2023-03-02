Vogue Williams says she felt like ‘a milking cow’ while breastfeeding

Vogue Williams has admitted to feeling like “a milking cow” while breastfeeding her three children.

She opened up about her experience on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, revealing it is already exhausting being a new mum while also having to battle the pressures of breastfeeding.

“I’m lucky I don’t work in an office, I don’t know how it works in an office but pumping a lot is very time-consuming and it’s tiring, but I just felt like I really wanted to do it, and you know what? It really worked for me with them,” she said.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast star said she felt pressure to breastfeed, but told herself that if her eldest Theodore struggled with it then she would not keep going.

“It takes so long, the start, it’s like you’re sitting there for over an hour and when you think about it, that’s a new mum who is already wrecked and your emotions are all over the place and then you’re feeding every three hours, but an hour and a bit of that is feeding.”

She revealed things “started getting easier” for all three of her kids at week eight.

"And now it is fine, it is kind of like four times a day and then I pump at night just for a little top-up bottle for him and that’s kind of it.”

The star also confessed that her pregnancies were made “very hard” by sickness.

"I was sick to the very last day, with Gigi and Otto,” Vogue said.

"So, I remember waking up the next day after giving birth and I felt amazing and I know a lot of people don't feel amazing.

“But, that was the first time I had woken up and hadn't felt sick. You don't realise how awful you felt, until you feel normal again. So, the day after giving birth waking up and being like 'Oh, I don't need one of those tablets!'

“It's so lovely to not feel sick! I adore the process of giving birth. I would rather give birth 10 times, and never be pregnant and just do the end bit!”

Vogue has been open about life as a parent to her three kids Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and baby Otto, revealing last December that her husband Spencer gets to assume the role of good cop.

Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, the Dubliner explained that she had to fly home to Ireland from London for work, leaving her other half in charge of the kids.

Spencer confessed that he had been “bribing” the tots with sweets and TV time in exchange for good behaviour while Vogue was away.

However, when she arrived home, she discovered that Spencer had been letting Gigi sleep in their bed – leaving her unimpressed.

“I've been in Ireland twice this week and I go for a third time on Sunday,” Vogue explained.

“I've realised now that I'm bad cop, but I'm bad cop amongst the kids because they kind of need to keep in line a little bit otherwise your life gets made more difficult.

“So I arrive home and Gigi's fast asleep in our bed and I thought, 'No, no, no'.

“All over me, she's always on top of me, Spenny still has all of his sleeping space but Gigi basically wants to lie in my head.

“That's not the reason I don't want her in our bed, I just don't want her to do it every night.

“Every night since she has screamed the house down at about three in the morning, keeping in mind this is the first time, Otto has only woken up once a night.

“So the first week we have only had one wake-up and because of Spenny's misbehaviour of taking Gigi into our bed, she is screeching at about three in the morning.”