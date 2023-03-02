| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Vogue Williams says she felt like ‘a milking cow’ while breastfeeding

The podcast star said breastfeeding is already difficult for new mums who are “already wrecked” without having to feed every three hours.

Vogue Williams with her third child, baby Otto Expand

Close

Vogue Williams with her third child, baby Otto

Vogue Williams with her third child, baby Otto

Vogue Williams with her third child, baby Otto

Maeve McTaggart

Vogue Williams has admitted to feeling like “a milking cow” while breastfeeding her three children.

She opened up about her experience on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, revealing it is already exhausting being a new mum while also having to battle the pressures of breastfeeding. 

Most Watched

Privacy