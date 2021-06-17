Vogue Williams says her divorce from Brian McFadden was 'really easy'

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden attend the Lavazza marquee on Crown Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 8, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Vogue Williams has said that her divorce from Brian McFadden was “really easy.”

The model and TV presenter was married to the former Westlife singer for three years before they split up in 2015.

Speaking to her pal Joanne McNally on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue opened up about her divorce as the pair discussed messy celebrity breakups.

“With my divorce, we just went our separate ways and did our own thing and took our own stuff that we went in with,” the mum-of-two said.

“So, it was a really easy divorce, but they’re not all like that. It depends on who you’re dealing with.”

Comedian Joanne added: “I always thought you dealt with your divorce very well, because you didn’t really say a huge amount about it.”

Vogue replied: “No I think that’s the best way to be. There’s no point.

“To be honest I think you should just move on, everyone just leave with their own stuff, get divorced quickly and be done with it, because it’s the most annoying thing.

“I’m just glad I got Winnie in the end,” she said, referring to the dog she once shared with Brian.

Vogue is now married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, with whom she shares two children, Theodore and Gigi.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 with a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands at Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Unfortunately, they barely got to mark the occasion as Spencer had to jet back to London while Vogue remained in Dublin.

“I had my anniversary with Spencer, I only saw him for a part of the morning and then he had to go back to London and I went into [Dublin city centre],” she said, before adding: “It's so nice going into town in Ireland!”