Vogue Williams reveals she’s returning to Ireland to work on ‘biggest job’ yet

Vogue Williams has revealed that she will be returning to Ireland this week to work on the “biggest job” she’s done yet.

The model mum-of-two said that she will be working on a new TV show in the capital and added that she “cannot wait” to get home.

She announced the news on her podcast with husband Spencer Matthews, and shared that the couple would likely stay in their new Howth house, which they have yet to set foot in due to the pandemic.

Vogue said: “We're taking a month off because we're going to be in Ireland next week all being well.

“I don't really want to say that because we've been so close to getting home before that I'm like, ‘Maybe it won't happen.’

“So, we're going to Ireland at the end of this week. We will hopefully be there in my new house.

“I haven't seen my sister in so long and [I haven't seen] my aunties, my brother, my nephews my nieces in over a year and it's very exciting.”

The former Fade Street star told listeners that her new project will have a “nice vibe.”

“We're going to be in Dublin and I cannot wait,” Vogue shared. “I'm actually going to be filming a new TV show over there.

“So, I'm going to say that is the peak of my week because it's probably going to be the biggest job that I have done so far.

“I'm really, really excited to do it.... It's just going to be a nice vibe.”

The Dubliner also revealed what she plans to get up to when she returns to her native Howth.

“We’re going to get a Chinese the day we get there. I'm going to get some chicken balls. We're doing the cliff walks, we're going to get a chipper, we're going to get a Chinese.

“We're going to walk along the pier, we're going to get Superquinn sausages. We're also going to clear out our house because there's a few bits that we need to do there.

“We're going to just have a really nice time, pretty much what we do here but we're going to be in Howth,” she added.

