Vogue Williams reveals new baby’s name

Vogue Wiliams and her husband Spencer Matthews have named their new baby boy, Otto James, partly inspired by Spencer’s older brother.

The baby, born on April 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, is the couple’s third child.

Dubliner Vogue heard another family had named their child Otto a couple of years previously and she fell for the name.

The baby has received the middle name James, after Spencer’s brother, James - who is married to Pippa Middleton.

Vogue, who is also mother to Theodore (3) and Gigi, 20-months, told Hello magazine she felt “amazing” after the arrival of her new son.

While Spencer admitted it had always been his and Vogue’s intention to have a large family and they felt “lucky” they have been able to do so.

“If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he’s just the spitting image of Spencer,” the new mother added.

The model and TV presenter said she “loved” the baby’s name and felt it sounded “really cool” with the addition of James.

She added: “I think it’s amazing when you see your baby for the first time because you’re dying to see what they look like and you’re dying to hold them. It’s just really exciting and emotional.”

Spencer added: “It felt great and we were delighted that he was healthy and safe. It was a feeling of immense love.”

The new father said he felt “very fortunate and blessed,” adding that he and Vogue “couldn't ask for better kids”.