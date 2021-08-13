Vogue Williams recalls ‘embarrassing’ moment brother walked in on her and Spencer in bedroom

Vogue Williams has said the moment her brother walked in on her and Spencer in bed was the “most embarrassing thing that has ever happened in my entire life”.

The cringe-worthy incident still makes her “shudder to this day,” she admitted on the couple’s podcast, Spencer & Vogue.

The presenter’s younger brother Alex, who they call Alzo, lives with them and their two children Theodore and Gigi in London.

On the podcast, Spencer told how Vogue’s brother Alzo, “who lives with us walked in on us without knocking”.

“Well, he did this pathetic little knock because he thought we might’ve been asleep. But the lights were on and we were having a bit of fun and Alzo and I made eye contact,” Spencer recalled.

“I thought to myself, ‘This is odd he shouldn’t be in here’. I’ve never seen anyone actually do a 180 faster.

“It was like his little glasses steamed up. He’s got these little poindexter glasses and his eyes filled the entire frame of the glasses and then he spun around and exited.”

Vogue added: “Honestly it’s probably the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.

“You know when you think about it and you’re like, [shudders]. I’m still getting that because it makes me feel so uncomfortable.”

“I got up, I rang my sister straight away. I was like, ‘What am I going to do?'”

“I had to ring Alzo. I just said, ‘Listen Alzo, we can never talk about this again. We can never ever discuss this ever again. Actually you’re in the wrong.'

“He was the one that walked in when we had our door closed, don’t walk into a married couple’s room. You just don’t do that.

“Honestly it makes me feel so sick… It was so embarrassing,” she added.

