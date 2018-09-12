Vogue Williams on being cheated on: 'In the past, I was in an open relationship - I just didn't know about it!'

Vogue Williams said she "loves being in a relationship" and hinted at being cheated on in the past, although she wouldn't divulge the culprit.

The 33-year-old tv presenter, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Spencer Matthews, tackles monogamy and by default, fidelity, in her new RTE documentary series, and spoke about her own dating experiences.

She was married to former Westlife singer Brian McFadden for three years before their 2015 split and before then, she was in a long-term relationship with graffiti artist Al Hester, aka Maser. Before meeting Matthews on reality tv show The Jump, she was linked to British actor Laurence Fox and rapper Professor Green.

"I love being in a relationship. In past relationships, I was in an open one - I just didn't know about it! I've always had long relationships, I was obviously with Brian and before that I was in a six year relationship with Al, who is still one of my best friends," she told the RTE Guide.

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

"When I meet someone and fall in love with them, I'm very much about that person and especially with Spencer now, we're just delighted with ourselves."

When asked do she and her new husband take stock of their whirlwind romance, having first met in January 2017, announcing their engagement less than a year later and her pregnancy a few months after that, then exchanging vows in a secret wedding in June, she said: "It does feel like that when we stop and think about it, it hasn't been that long and it's quite crazy to think how far we've come in that time. But it doesn't feel weird either, it just feels like it was always meant to be this way."

Vogue, who gave birth in London, said that despite her constant flying between the UK and Ireland, she misses being at home, and hopes to buy a home in her native Howth.

"My favourite place in the world is Howth and Spencer is very aware of that. I actually miss is not because I haven't been able to fly so I haven't been home in about a month. I've had to resign myself to the fact that the baby will have an English accent. I think you get away with a lot more with an Irish accent," she said.

Brian and Vogue in 2015

"I would think of buying a house in Dublin because once you get to a stage where you don't have to be in London full-time, I would like to see myself living in Howth."

In 2015, she announced that she had purchased a home in Howth with ex-husband McFadden.

Vogue Williams and Maser in Iceland. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors