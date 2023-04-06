Vogue Williams ‘nearly started crying' after husband Spencer’s reaction to her new hairdo

The presenter recently went through a hair transformation as she swapped her blonde locks for brunette tresses and added extensions to give her do a fuller look

Vogue Williams has confessed that she “nearly started crying” after her husband’s reaction to her new hairstyle.

The presenter recently went through a hair transformation as she swapped her blonde locks for brunette tresses and added hair extensions to give her do a fuller look.

And while the Howth native told her Instagram followers this week that she’s “loving” her new look, her Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews wasn’t so keen.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with co-host Joanne McNally, Vogue opened up about her husband’s reaction to her style switch-up.

She explained: “I went in to do my pod with Spenny yesterday (the Spencer and Vogue podcast) and you know when someone is just so horrified by something that they can't hide it on their face?

“So I left the salon thrilled with myself, loving my new brown hair and I went in and Spenny had such a look of disgust that he couldn't hide it.

“And throughout the whole record, he kept looking at me. I was like, ‘Why are you looking at me like that?’

“He actually couldn't hide the disappointment on his face. He hated it so much and by the end of the pod he was like, 'Maybe I like it'.

“I actually left and I nearly started crying. I had just been shamed for a whole hour and a half.”

It comes after Vogue admitted she was grateful that her podcasts allow fans to see that her life isn’t as glamorous as it seems.

“Look, people can have a perception of your that’s not very true,” she told The Irish Times.

“I probably didn’t help it, getting glammed up, going out, doing my make-up all the time, doing shoots, but that was my job.

"But it’s nice with the podcast that you can get your personality across...What you see is what you get with us...It’s nice that people can see what I’m like as a person, instead of judging.”