Vogue Williams leads Ladies Day style in €1,000 tartan trench coat at Cheltenham

The tv presenter (33) opted for an all-tartan outfit, including an ankle length trench coat, which retails for €1,000 and wide brim trilby hat by Holland Cooper, a luxury British brand which relies on tweed as its trademark. She has a well established relationship with racing in Ireland and the UK and has previously acted as best dressed judge at Punchestown and Goodwood and most recently, was a guest at Leopardstown Racecourse with her mother Sandra Wilson. Last year, she attended Royal Ascot with husband Spencer Matthews and his brother-in-law James Middleton.

Vogue Williams visits Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Neil Munns/PA Wire

As Ladies Day is in full swing, a number of well known racegoers have been flocking to the racecourse since this morning, including British tennis superstar Andy Murray and his wife Kim. Although Kim, who previously ran a pet painting business, is often by his side during competitions, the couple rarely make joint appearances outside of professional obligations and Murray famously once, said, "She wants to have her own career, not just pose in Hello! magazine."

She is, however, a popular style icon with the Instagram generation and she debuted a choppy new hairstyle, styled in her signature bouncy blowdry, with a pink collarless jacket and a pair of colourful patterned flares, clutching a taupe handle bag.

There was, as always, a British royal presence and Zara Philips made her second consecutive appearance today, in a plum button down coat and fascinator, a follow-up to yesterday's bright blue number. She attended with her mother Princess Anne and Camilla, who wrapped up in a cream coat and fur hat.

Kim Murray during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

Online Editors