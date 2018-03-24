Vogue Williams landed €50,000 payday for glossy photoshoot announcing pregnancy

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams was paid an estimated €50,000 to feature in a glossy magazine and share her baby news with the world.

The RTE star (32) announced last week that she and fiancé Spencer Matthews are expecting their first child together, documenting the reveal in Hello! magazine with a lengthy feature and accompanying joint interview. Independent.ie Style can reveal that she and her other half scored a big payday for the exclusive scoop, which is believed to be up to €50,000.

"Vogue is still making a name for herself in the UK, but Spencer is a huge draw to glossies, especially because he's now Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law. It's also the first time he has been in a serious, committed relationship," an insider told us. €50,000 is a hefty sum, especially in comparison to Irish glossies, which only pay for access in extraordinary circumstances, but it's standard in Britain UK. The Howth native previously sold the pictures from her 2012 wedding pictures to ex-husband Brian McFadden for a reported €100,000.

Vogue and Spencer are no stranger to documenting their relationship both on social media and in magazines, with both heaping praise on one another at every interview opportunity and have teamed up for some commercial partnerships, and have also spoken about their desire to host a tv show together. Their respective social media feeds are filled with gushing posts about one another and both said they knew that this time around, things would be different.

Vogue's first marriage to McFadden lasted less than three years and they split in 2015, while Spencer's tumultuous love life was documented on Made in Chelsea, with romances with former castmates including Louise Thompson, Lucy Watson and Stephanie Pratt, among others. "Spencer literally can't believe his luck. Seriously though, I went to Dublin recently for four days and we missed each other a ridiculous amount. I'd hate for anyone to see our texts to each other because it's like, 'Calm down, guys'. But he's the person I like spending all my time with," Vogue told the magazine of her boyfriend of one year.

"Our friends all get on, our families get on, everything meshes really well. It's easy. Our little life that we have together is perfect. But we're very chilled and it's quiet. We spend a lot of time with each other. I think people would find us very boring. "No big moment came when I knew Spencer was The One, but I think my whole idea of marriage changed when I met Spencer. It started to mean something different again. That's when I began to think, 'Okay well if I could possibly think about marrying someone, then maybe."

Spencer, whose brother James is married to Pippa Middleton, said he knew instantly that he would spend the rest of his life with the model, after they first hit it off on the set of Channel 4's celebrity ski jumping competition The Jump.

"On the first day of The Jump, we shared a ski life together. We got to the top and Vogue skied off and I said, jokingly at the time, 'I'm going to marry that girl'. Turns out, I am," he said.

A spokesperson for Vogue did not respond to request for comment.

