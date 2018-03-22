Vogue Williams keeps up her workout routine - and her toned abs - after announcing pregnancy

The 32-year-old is four months pregnant, expecting her first child with fiancé Spencer Matthews, and has been documenting her daily workouts on Instagram, including her super toned abs. Vogue is clearly thrilled at being able to jump back into the gym after being couch bound in her first trimester due to morning sickness.

"At about five weeks, I started feeling sick. And whoever said it's morning sickness clearly undersold it. It was all day sickness and sickness during the night and I was just generally unwell," she told Hello!

The RTE presenter isn't adjusting her style to maternity wear anytime soon as she attended OK! Magazine's 25th birthday party in London on Wednesday night in a salmon suit with tuxedo blazer and her signature white lycra crop top.She was DJing at the bash alongside British reality tv stars like Lauren Goodger, Michelle Heaton and Stephanie Davis.