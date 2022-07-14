Vogue Williams jokes that her kids have ‘zero chill’ on family holiday

Vogue tried to capture a sweet photo of Theodore, Gigi, and Otto together but failed to get the perfect shot. Photo: Instagram

Vogue Williams has shared some adorable snaps of her kids enjoying the Spanish sunshine on a family holiday.

The TV presenter jetted off with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three tots -Theodore (3), Gigi (1), and baby Otto – for their first family trip since Otto was born in April.

Earlier this week, Vogue dressed the kids up in matching purple gingham swimwear but when she tried to grab a photo of the siblings, she faced some difficulty.

The hilarious Instagram snaps show Theodore struggling to hold an unimpressed Otto with the help of Vogue’s sister Amber as Gigi watched on before giving up and leaving the photo session.

“Let’s get a cute picture of all three matching… orrrrrr maybe not,” Vogue laughed.

The 36-year-old also shared some photos of herself dressed up in her holiday clothes and joked that she was “surprised I even managed to get pics… three kids = zero chill.”

Her first look was a gorgeous white skater dress with black and gold trims and flared sleeves, which she paired with round black sunglasses and an orange chain.

She then posed in a crocheted white dress which covered up her ivory swimsuit as she basked in the Spanish heat.

And her final photo showed her modelling a white dress with a blue pattern paired with some white sandals.

Followers flocked to the comments section to gush over Vogue’s holiday outfits and offered some advice on how to handle young kids while abroad.

Video of the Day

“It isn't a holiday it is purely keeping your kids alive in a warmer climate...I have finally learned that,” one person joked.

Another said: “It gets easier as they get older honestly. After four girls you just give each of the older ones turns to look after the younger ones. Your turn ……… ”

The mum-of-three seemed to get in the swing of things with the kids eventually, however, as she later posted some photos of her entertaining her eldest two by lifting them in the air with her feet.

Theodore and Gigi looked delighted to mess around with their mum, who captioned the post: “Airplanes for the win”

“I used to love doing that with my boys. They could do that to me now,” one fan quipped.

And while others commented that she’d shared some “gorgeous photos” of the toddlers, one person said: “I was expecting one of Spencer having a helicopter, I don’t know why.”