Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews shocks creche manager by saying something 'rude'

Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews didn’t make the best impression when he met the Irish manager of a creche recently.

While filming their reality TV show for E4 - Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too - Spencer greeted the manager by saying “Póg mo thóin”.

The reality TV star wheeled his baby son Theodore into the room, and was shocked to find that the creche manager was non too pleased.

Spencer told the cameras: “I went out of my way to be welcoming at the nursery. I even wanted to pick up a little Irish on my way in to say hello to the headmistress."

But he added: "Vogue taught me something very rude.”

“How rude, how juvenile,” the manager said to him. “Póg mo thóin, is that what you said? Oh my God how rude. Oh well. Put it like this, we don’t teach it to the children here.”

Spencer turned to Vogue who had taught him the phrase for a practical joke and said: “Vogue you’re so terrible”

Vogue, amused, replied: “Listen it went perfectly to plan, it was very funny”

Their show has been following their journey into parenthood, and in the first episode Vogue revealed that she had an emergency C-section because the baby was in breach and his heart rate was spiking, but in the end the C-section wasn't required/

The pair met in 2017 and in just under two years, they wed and welcomed Theodore in September of last year.

