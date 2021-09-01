Vogue Williams hopes new TV show will make her into a bona fide presenter

Vogue Williams with her husband Spencer Matthews and their kids Theodore and Gigi.

Vogue Williams is in the mezzanine in Dublin’s 3 Arena, looking immaculate in a colourful long cardigan, as masked assistants and other famous Irish faces walk briskly past us.

There’s chatter everywhere, with Jedward shooting the breeze behind us, Aston Merrygold wandering into a briefing area, Deirdre O’Kane cheerfully waving as she passes by, singer Lyra making eyes pop by donning a space-age style outfit, while downstairs out of sight music legend Boy George.

They are all here to take part in Virgin Media’s brand-new entertainment show The Big Deal, airing from Saturday. This will be Vogue’s biggest gig to date and one she hopes will make her into a bona fide live TV presenter.

“This is my first shiny floor show,” gushes the 35-year-old. “I didn’t want it to end or be over, I love it. I feel really at ease with it.

“The show is incredible, the talent in it. You’d expect some people to be a bit rubbish, but the talent is so incredible. Its lucky I don’t have to choose, it’s so hard to choose.”

After each act, the performers are offered a deal: they can either accept a cash buyout and leave the competition with a sum of money — or they can reject the offer and hope they’ve impressed the judges enough to progress through to the final and the chance to win a life-changing prize pot.

“I just think it’s really fun, offering people money,” she stresses. “You just don’t know what people are going to do."

It’s just over 10 years since this writer first sat down to interview Vogue, with us first meeting in Dublin’s Bord Gais Theatre in May 2011 when she was doing promotion for Blow Up The Bridges.

The night before I had been Krystle nightclub, Dublin and spotted Vogue and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden snogging.

It was probably the first time they had met and certainly their first public show of affection, and when I raised it with her back then they seemed to want to squirm into her chair and was obviously a bit embarrassed. But a year later Vogue would marry the former Westlife singer in Italy.

The marriage would last just three years but would lead to doors opening in the UK.

One of those was allowing her to appear on The Jump, during which she would meet Spencer Matthews.

They fell in love and married in Scotland in June 2018 and now have two young children, Theodore (3) and Gigi (1).

Spencer, the one-time love rat who starred on Made in Chelsea and is brother of James Matthew, who is married to Pippa Middleton, sister of Prince Williams’ wife Kate.

In February 2019, I met Spencer when he attended the opening of a new restaurant in Naas, and you could see what Vogue saw in him. He is devilishly handsome and quite polite, boasting a polished posh accent thanks to his Eton days. But one subject which I raised with him is off-limits – the royals. “We don’t talk about them,” he sheepishly confesses, to which we’ll get a bit later with his wife.

Filming the show in Dublin was a blessing in disguise for Vogue as she got home to see the renovations and alterations to a beautiful detached house she bought in Howth, Co Dublin which her sister Amber looks after.

“She lives there, I’m trying to convince her to stay forever,” she smiles. “I feel like she’s thinking about buying an apartment. I’m like ‘you can buy an apartment but only if you rent it out.’

“I love going home. She is so good with the kids, I love her. To see her again and my mum after Covid was amazing.”

Vogue and Spencer came over on the ferry with their two children.

“We were able to hang out in the house and go for nice walks and I was able to see all my friends and family,” she reflects.

“I don’t have that much time off every year, so I got to see loads and loads of people. The kids loved being here.”

The Dubliner’s podcast with her comedian sidekick Joanne McNally is the most listened to in Ireland and is also a top 10 hit in the UK.

“I love Joanne, she’s one of my best friends,” she raves. “She’s one of those people, if you ever feel like in a s**t mood, just she will cheer you up. She sold out 10 nights in a row in Vicar street, so I know how hard she works. She really deserves it.”

Being a former model Vogue naturally loves fashion, admitting she is a fan of high street stores such as H&M and Zara as well as more upmarket labels Gucci and Prada.

“This is Hayley Menzies, I got in Brown Thomas,” she points to the cardigan I’m admiring on her. “She’s an English designer I met years ago and is now in Brown Thomas. I’m desperate to go for a wander around Brown Thomas, I love Brown Thomas.”

Vogue also likes spending quality time with her dishy husband.

“Speny and I genuinely get on very really well,” she reveals. “We have nights in together. We try to do a date night once a week, we go out for nice dinners and stuff all the time,” she reveals. “There’s amazing restaurants in London. Then it’s a good way to see our friends.

“Our favourite thing we like to do, and do most, is just chill in our house and watch TV. I love Ozark, Game of Thrones, I cover my eyes for the violent bits, I wouldn’t be able to sleep,” she chuckles.

“Certain things that Speny watches, I’m like I couldn’t watch them. “

They also watched The Crown. “We love The Crown, we have watched it twice,” she raves. And dare we ask has she spotted any traits in the series?

“No, you won’t get that out of me!”